Mrs. Wilma Joyce Golding Alred, 85, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 while at West Point Community Living Center. She was born March 31, 1934 to Rupert C. Golding and Ollie J. Warren Golding. She was a graduate of Belden High School and lifetime member of Belden Baptist Church. She was the wife of Arvis George Alred who honorably served in the U.S. Navy, retiring after more than twenty years of service. She was a devoted military wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Joyce was an office worker retiring from Blue Bell Manufacturing and then Hancock Fabrics. A graveside service celebrating her life and home-going will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Belden Cemetery with Bro. Jim Holcomb officiating. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Joyce is survived by three children; son, George Phillip Alred of Tupelo; two daughters, Debra Ellis of Houston, TX and Patricia Hardy of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren, Steve Morehead and Michael Atkinson of Pensacola, FL; four great grandchildren, Christopher Morehead, Aaron Morehead, Cheyenne Atkinson, and Alexia Atkinson, all of Pensacola, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvis George Alred who died September 12, 2015, and grandson, Erik Little who died in 2018.
