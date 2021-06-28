Mrs. Clara Louise Alsup 93, passed away on June 26, 2021 at her home in Walnut Mississippi. Clara Louise Alsup was born on June 17, 1928 in Tippah County, Mississippi to Claude Wilbanks and Jenny Wilson Wilbanks. She was married to Clyde William Alsup. Clara was an Inspector for 21 years at McGregor and was an Assembler for 14 years at Pep Industries. She was a member of the Walnut Baptist Church. Clara is survived by three daughters: Carolyn McClain of Walnut, MS, Sue Carter (Kenneth) of Ripley, MS, Gloria Alsup (Billy) of Walnut, MS; one brother: Ricky Wilbanks of Pontotoc, MS; one sister: Lois Fields of Middleton, TN; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband: Clyde William Alsup; her parents: Claude and Jenny Wilson Wilbanks; two sons: Jerry Alsup, C.W. Alsup; seven brothers; five sisters; one grandson: James McClain. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Services will be Wednesday, June 30 at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Randy Smith and Bro. Tim Edwards will be officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Walnut, MS. Pallbearers will be: Kenny Carter, Justin Alsup, Riley Alsup, William McClain, Danny McClain, Skyler Alsup. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
