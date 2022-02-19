Shirley Mae Jenkins Alvis, 84, died Friday, February 18, 2022 at River Place Nursing Facility in Amory. She was the daughter of Eugene C. Jenkins and Florence Ethel Vest Jenkins; she was born on September 2, 1937. On November 16, 1953, she married Millard Lee Alvis. Shirley was a faithful church attendee until her health no longer allowed. She enjoyed singing praises to the Lord. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley leaves behind one son, Robert Alvis and his wife, Kathy, of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Bobby Alvis of Nettleton, Karrie David and her husband, Jed, of Amory, Tesheenia Alvis of Nettleton, and Gary Alvis, Jr. of Nettleton; great-grandchildren, Chelsey Holte, Brooklyn Holt, Kyrsten Davis, Dwight Alvis, Hunter Alvis, Tyler Alvis, Gracie Alvis, and Chezney Alvis; great-great-grandchildren, Coraline Alvis, Addalyn Alvis, one sister, Imogene Hill; and one sister-in-law, Francis Alvis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Lee Alvis; son, Gary Alvis, Sr.; one great-great-grandson, Clark Alvis; parents, Eugene and Florence Jenkins; two brothers; and four sisters. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Robert Fowlks officiating. Burial will be in Doty Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dwight Alvis, Hunter Alvis, Tyler Alvis, Jed Davis, Gary Alvis, Jr., and Randol Harlow. The family wishes to thank the staff at River Place Nursing Facility in Amory for their excellent care of Mrs. Shirley. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
