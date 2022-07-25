On Friday evening, July 22, 2022, Jerry B. Ambrose, 81, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at his granddaughter's home in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Ambrose will be at 11 AM Wednesday, July 27 in The Memory Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Tippah County. Mr. Ambrose was born August 22, 1940 in Alpine, MS, the son of the late James and Lois Cleo Fryar Ambrose. He was a graduate of Ripley High School and continued his education at Mississippi State University where he earned a Baccalaureate degree in Education. An educator with the Marshall and Tippah County Public School System, Mr. Ambrose taught in various areas that included History and Driver's Education. He served as a coach, instructor for the Graduate Equivalency Degree (GED) program and retired after 30 years of service. A Christian, Mr. Ambrose was blessed with a large loving family and will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Wednesday, July 27 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Stella Cavette Ambrose of Ripley, two daughters, Karen McCrite (Curtis) of Batesville and Marcie Brown (Mike) of Ripley, two sons, Ken Ambrose of Byhalia and Mark Mavity of Tupelo, seven grandchildren, Patty Childers (Jake), Christian Brown, Sean Ambrose (Sydnie), Heather Schellang (Mike), Ashley Ambrose, Clay and Sassy Tutor and eight great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Wray Keith Ambrose and two grandsons, Jimmy H. Brown, II and Michael K Tutor. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ambrose family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
