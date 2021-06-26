Michel Lee Amodeo, D.D.S, longtime time Tupelo dentist, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack in Saltillo on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was 71 years old. Dr. Amodeo was born in Freeport, Ill. on October 26, 1949 to the late Anthony "Tony" Amodeo and Shirley Bean Amodeo, who survives. He attended the University of Mississippi receiving a BS degree and earned his D.D.S. degree from Louisville (Ky) School of Dentistry. He was reared in the Catholic faith and was a longtime parishioner of St. James Catholic Church. Mike had moved to Grenada about 30 years ago where he became faithfully and dutifully involved in the ministries of First Presbyterian Church. Known as "Missionary Mike" to so many in the Grenada area, Mike was totally committed to helping others and promoting and uplifting the Kingdom of God among his people. A kind hearted man with a big heart, Mike loved spending time in God's creation hiking, fishing, hunting, camping and finding and collecting arrowheads. He enjoyed travel about the United States and Canada. He lived his life in service to God and others. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church (92 Second St., Grenada, MS) with Bro. Jonathan Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM-service time on 7/10/2021 at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel (662 840 5000) is handling the arrangements for their friends. Mike is survived by his mother, Shirley Amodeo of Saltillo, MS; his brothers, Steven Amodeo and Richard Amodeo, both of Collierville, TN; his nieces and nephews, Melissa Johnson, Meagan Amodeo, Keith Amodeo, Jacob Amodeo and Rachel Amodeo and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Amodeo, and his aunts and uncles. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 92 Second St., Grenada, MS 38901, or to St. James Catholic Church, P. O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
