WEST POINT, MS -- Joe W. Amos, 61, passed away Wednesday, December 04, 2019, at Merit Hospital in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

