Annie Gloe Wilson Anderson left behind her earthly body and gained a new life in heaven on April12, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after an extended illness. Annie Gloe was born to Floyd and Omeria Lowry in Okolona, MS on February 14th, 1934. She graduated from Aberdeen High School where she met her first husband, Thomas (Tommy) R. Wilson. With her parent's permission, she married Tommy while in high school and then moved to Atlanta while he attended Atlanta Christian College. They were married for 33 years until his unexpected passing in 1984. She was single for 11 years before marrying her second husband, Ferman S. Anderson, Jr. in 1995. Gloe, as she liked to be called, was a loving and faithful spouse and mother, and was very dedicated to serving her Lord as a minister's wife. She served with Tommy for 33 years and then after marrying Ferman in 1995, served with him during their 27-year marriage. She served the Christian churches in Georgia, Virginia and Mississippi. Through the years, she enjoyed oil painting and working in the yard, which was always well manicured. She leaves behind her children, Lowry Wilson (Lissa), New Albany, MS, Tim Wilson (Anitra), Smithville, MS, Terry Anderson (Shelly), Phoenix, AZ, Caroline Anderson Ferguson (Denny), Monroe, OH, Tim Anderson (Jeannie), Georgetown, IN, Janet Anderson Layne (Jeff), Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Chadwick Wilson, Ryan Wilson (Jamie), Adam Wilson (Lauren), Micah Freeman (Hanna), Johnathan Hester, Michael Wilson, Holly Anderson, Zachary (Kelsey) Anderson, Jared Ferguson, Britt Kokenge, Laurel Anderson, Holt Ferguson,; great-grandchildren, Addie Wilson, Noah Wilson, Lucy Wilson, Lottie Wilson, Marilyn Model, Calum Anderson; her brother, David Lowry (Evelyn); host nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Omeria Lowry; her first husband, Tommy Wilson; Her second husband, Ferman Anderson; brothers, Carl Lowry and Bill Lowry. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2 PM at North Boulevard Christian Church, Amory, MS with Bro. Archie Taflinger officiating. Burial and graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial, Verona, MS. Visitation for family and friends will take place Tuesday evening at Lee Memorial Funeral Home in Verona from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Memorials may be given to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS in honor of Annie Gloe.
