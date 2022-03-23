Slim was born on August 1, 1943. He gained his heavenly wings on March 18, 2022 while in the care of Landmark Rehab Facility. Slim enjoyed fishing, hunting with his friends, He enjoyed spending time camping with his grandkids and great grandkids along with his fur baby Abby. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday March 26, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Hamblin and Bro Kenneth West officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Garden Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Loretta Anderson, 3 daughters Lisa Dunaway, Tammy Davis (James), and Kathy Sanders, 3 sons Jeff Lindsey, James Anderson and Reese Anderson, 2 sisters Vivian Richardson and Yvonne Gene, 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, a very special cousin Judy Anderson and host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents James Albert and Ruth Yancy Anderson, brother Arlis Anderson and a son David Lynn Anderson. Pallbearers will be Brian Lindsey, Terry Vandevander, Frankie Vandevander, James Anderson (Bubba), JD Johnson and Cannon Hawkins. Horary Pallbearers are Jimmy Crabb, Daniel Sanders, Nickey Owens, Chip Nelson, Billy King, Chester Brown, Rickey Durham and Winston Young. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.