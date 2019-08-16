Betty "Etoy" Price Anderson, 71. of Nettleton, MS, departed this life on August 15, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family. Etoy was one of seven children born on July 29, 1948 in Eupora to the late Tom and Lottie Croft Price. Etoy was a natural born storyteller and caregiver who touched may lives. Her Christian life as beautiful as the flowers she loved in her garden and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She was a very humble person who put others' needs before her own and would often call herself a "Saved Sinner". She loved laughing, cooking for family and friends, reading and in her earlier years, dancing. Services will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Victory Baptist Church with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton is in charge of the arrangements. Her beautiful life will be cherished in the lives of her survivors. Her loving husband of 52 years, Fred Anderson, brother Johnnie Price of Nettleton, sisters Martha (Billy) Griffin of Saltillo and Josie (Bo) McCaleb of Tupelo; her children Tisha Anderson of Nettleton, Tom (Brandy) Anderson of Tupelo and Don Anderson of Nettleton; her eight grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews. She is being welcomed in heaven by her sister, Mavis Meadows, brothers Frankie and Keith Price and her oldest son, Billy Jim Anderson. Pallbearers will be Riley Tartt, Derald McCaleb, Caleb Bedford, Jason Price, Blake Price and Jordan Hester. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Visitation will also be from 1:00 P.M. until service time at Victory Baptist Church on Sunday. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
