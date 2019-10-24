David Earl Anderson, 55, resident of Ripley and a dear brother, uncle and friend , passed away peacefully Tuesday morning October 22, 2019 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Graveside Services for David will be at 3:30 PM Friday, October 25 at New Harmony Cemetery in Union County with Bro. Glen Dendy officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. David was born October, 19, 1964 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late James E. and Mary Ruth Lee Anderson. A Christain, David will be remembered as an avid walker as long as health permitted. He enjoyed fishing on the family property and loved animals of all kinds. His memory will live on in the hearts and lives of all those he came in contact with. Visitation will be Friday, October 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Survivors include a brother, James E. Anderson of New Albany, a sister in law, Pamela Anderson of Potts Camp, three nieces, one nephew and the caring staff of Diversicare at Ripley that he also considered as family. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Anderson. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with David's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
