TIPPAH / UNION COUNTIES -- David Earl Anderson, 55, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Friday, October 25 at 3: 30 PM at New Harmony Cemetery located in Union County. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home.

