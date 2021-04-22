Dennis C. Anderson, 93, passed from this life into his eternal life on April 21, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Germantown. He was born on Jan. 24, 1928 in Prentiss County to Audie and Lucy Bolton Anderson. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1945, attended college at Union University, graduated from Mississippi State in 1950, received his Masters degree from Ole Miss in 1955. He was a veteran of the United States Army, he spent his life teaching school in Columbus, Ohio and retired from there. He also taught part time in MS and TN. He enjoyed talking about history and could tell you the year when all his nieces, nephews, and cousins were born and usually name a person of history that had the same birthday. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was loved by all and made friends everywhere he went. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Waters Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Hancock officiating. Burial will be in the Zions Rest Cemetery. His survivors include many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Ora Bell Anderson, Zera Duggar and Lorraine Berry; four brothers, Bryan, Harvey, A. E. and Rex Anderson. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 until 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
