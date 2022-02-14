Lifelong Chickasaw County native Floyd Anderson, Jr., 71, died at his residence in Okolona as the result of heart failure. Born in Tupelo on August 27, 1950 to the late Floyd Anderson, Sr. and Annabelle Abernethy Anderson, he graduated from Okolona High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. With strong ties to the land of Chickasaw County, Floyd farmed the Abernethy and Carter land for years row cropping and running cattle. In his last years, he was employed as a Truck Driver for the Chickasaw County Solid Waste Department. A lover of God's creation, Floyd enjoyed fishing and hun0ting, raising a garden growing fine tomatoes and jalapeño peppers. Growing up, he followed his Dad around the countryside trading horses and continued his interest in horses throughout his life. He was a lifelong faithful member of the Okolona Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM today (Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022) at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. H. B. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today (Tue) only. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Floyd is survived by his sister, Jan Carter and husband, Earl of Okolona; his nieces, Katie Stevens (Ashley), Carrie Stevens ( ) and Kristie Bowlin (Bo); his great nieces and nephews, Anna King (Josh), Laura Thomspon, Chase Stevens, Thomas Stevens, Simms Gore, Emma Gore, Daniel Gore and John Carter Bowlin. His great great nephews, Batson King, Byars King, Trace King, Mason Thompson and his extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd, Sr. and Annabelle A. Anderson; his sister, Ann Anderson Beal and two uncles, Marion and William Abernethy. Pallbearers are Ashley and Thomas Stevens, Jay, Daniel and Simms Gore, Bo and John Carter Bowlin, Chase Thompson and Josh King. Memorials may be made to the Okolona Presbyterian Church, 118 Robertson St., Okolona, MS. 38860.
