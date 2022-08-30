Fred Anthony Anderson, 58, returned to his Creator on Friday, August 26, 2022 from injuries sustained in an automobile wreck on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Fred to his many friends and Andy to his immediate family, was born May 7, 1964 in Tupelo to Fred Anderson and Marcelle Carnathan Bethany. A Baptist, he spent almost 30 years working in the furniture industry primarily Super Sag and Omega Motion. In the last few years, he became a fireplace installer. A fun loving guy who got along with everyone, Fred enjoyed the outdoors especially deer hunting, fishing and following NASCAR. He was an avid football fan especially college sports. He was a great son, brother, husband and dad but was especially fond of his Mother and Stepfather. He will be greatly missed by family and a great host of friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 2, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Guyton Hinds officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11 AM Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Fred is survived by his wife, Patsy Anderson of Tupelo; his mother and step-dad, Marcelle and Bob Bethany of Tupelo; his father, Fred Anderson of Nettleton; a daughter, Brittany Anderson of Saltillo and a son, Dillon Anderson of Pennsylvania; his brother, Bobby Easley and wife, Stephanie of Huntsville, Ala; two step sisters, Cindy and Debra and two step brothers, Bob and Rodger; two grandchildren, Ethan and Riley; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Boston; He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joe and Maxcell Bowen; a sister, Tammy Anderson and a half brother, Billy Anderson. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
