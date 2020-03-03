HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Geneva Anderson, 83, passed away Sunday, March 01, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carey Chapel Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation held at the church Friday 1:00 PM until service.

