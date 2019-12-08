Helen Gwendolyn Anderson, 88, passed away peacefully at Union County Health and Rehab on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after a day surrounded by family. She was born April 22, 1931, in Tupelo to Bernard and Jewel Crump Billingsley. She married her longtime pain, Harrel Anderson, on December 27, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was a member of Sherman Church of Christ. Helen loved to love on people. It was evident to everyone she came across. After running her country store in the heart of Jugfork, MS., for over 50 years, she had been fortunate to meet at least half of the population of Mississippi. She made the best bologna sandwiches, pork jelly, and peach preserves that would make you slap your momma (which she would immediately rebuke you for doing). She spent her Sundays praising the Lord and then feeding a small army afterwards. She believed idle hands were the devil's workshop, and she busied herself her entire life, be it from crocheting afghans for the newest addition to the crew, shelling peas from the family garden, or tending to her flowers. She also knew the importance of slowing down enough to watch the hummingbirds. She always had the most beautiful smile on her face that would light up an entire room and make any troubles someone was facing disappear. She made sure her home was filled with love and laughter. Her life was a living example of the idea that angels walk among us all. She never thought twice about helping someone else out in need, whatever that entailed. She was the sweetest soul you would ever meet and we are pretty sure it was from all of the Baskin Robbins ice cream scoops she enjoyed even though she "was about to pop". She reminded us all that no matter how full our lives are, there is always room for dessert. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Clay Foster officiating. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by 1 sister: Janice White (Dennis); 4 daughters: Rejeana Mask (Donnie), Renee Basden (David), Rebecca Mahon (Wayne), and Remona Wade (Jeff); 1 son: Doug Anderson (Patti); grandchildren: Brent Mask (Allison), Belinda Bruce (Lee), Beth Roberson (Chris), Jenny Fleming (David), Ben Basden (Treasure), Austin Anderson (Katie), Carly Mahon, Abby Davis (Blake), Emily Watkins (Reagan), Mallory Mahon (Colby), and Conner Wade; great-grandchildren: Jorja, Roxie, and Ramey Roberson, Ethan and Lilly Bruce, Caydee Fleming, Ridge Mask, and Jobe and Dezi Basden; special friend: Linda Parham; and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. "Cupcake" also loved her sweet friends at Union County Health and Rehab: Granny, Mrs. Opal, Diamond 1, Diamond 2, and Medicine Man. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Pallbearers will be Austin Anderson, Brent Mask, Conner Wade, Ben Basden, Blake Davis, Chris Roberson, Reagan Watkins, Lee Bruce, Colby Dodd, and David Fleming. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat O'Callaghan, Bob O'Callaghan, Bill O'Callaghan, and Steve Adams. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
