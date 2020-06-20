Tupelo - Mrs. Florine "Jeannette" Evans Anderson, age 85, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born in Tennessee on August 14, 1934 to Jessie Evans and Bertha Rawls Evans. She moved to Saltillo, MS at her parents' death and a very young age, to be raised by her grandparents. She was a graduate of Saltillo High School. Jeannette married Larry Wayne Anderson December 31, 1954. She went to ICC, graduating in 1992 with an Associate Degree in Phlebotomy. She worked as a clinical laboratory phlebotomist until her retirement in 2010. Jeannette enjoyed shopping with her best friend, Martha Mason, sitting in the sun, playing with her grandchildren, who she adored, and her furry pets, Bandit and Scooter. She was raised Methodist and more recently attended North Star Church. A memorial service celebrating Jeannette's life will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Andrew Ledbetter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 PM to service time Tuesday only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include her two children, Jeffrey Dale Anderson (Traci) of Tupelo and Cynthia McMurry of Brandon; daughter-in-law, Marsha Anderson of Verona; 5 grandchildren, Nick Lane, Marlee Lane, Kaley Anderson, Cami Anderson, and David Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and husband, Larry Wayne Anderson who died July 2, 2014; 2 sons, Steven Wayne Anderson and Larry Evans "Pete" Anderson; granddaughter, Nyla Benefield.
