Jo Griffin Anderson, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. She was 85. Born November 15, 1934, to Farris David Griffin and Mildred Tate Griffin of Okolona, Jo was a lifelong resident of Chickasaw County. She graduated from Okolona High School with honors in May of 1952. On November 3, 1952, she married James Granville Anderson and they made their home out from Okolona on their farm where they raised cattle and farmed. They were blessed with four children, Dawn, Jimmy Jr., Talley and Jeb Stuart. Jo was a devout member of Okolona Christian Church. She was a member of Okolona Twentieth Century Club, West Okolona Homemakers Club and Survival, Inc. In 1992 and again in 2000 she was given The Golden Heart Award from The Okolona Chamber of Commerce. Also in 2000 Jo was given the Amy Clayton Volunteer Award for her work with the Victims of Violent Crime. Her survivors are her daughter, Dawn Anderson Robbins of Tupelo, her son Jeb Stuart Anderson (Anna) of Tupelo, daughter-in-law Amy Welles Anderson of Okolona, and son-in-law Tracy Cooper (Mary) of Madison, WI; Seven Grandchildren who along with many others affectionately called her Mama Jo, Aubrey Robbins (Connie) of Lewisburg, TN, James Granville "Tres" Anderson, III (Kate) of West Point, Lara Kate Anderson Pope (Neil) of Nashville, TN, Travis Cooper of Madison, WI, Owen Anderson, Tate Anderson both of Franklin, TN and Mary-Jenkins Anderson all of Tupelo; Four great-grandchildren, Stella Grace and Georgia Robbins of Lewisburg, TN and Jimmy and Everett Anderson of West Point; her sister, Kay Isbell (Bill) of Anniston, AL; brother, Guy Griffin (Ellen) of Lucedale, MS; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Anderson of Tupelo and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends. Jo was preceded in death by her husband Jim Anderson, daughter Talley Anderson Cooper, son James Granville "Jimmy" Anderson, Jr., grandson Welles Anderson, her father and mother Farris and Mildred Griffin, her brother Lamar Griffin and his wife Jean of Tupelo, her father and mother-in-law Charles and Annie Mae Anderson of Okolona, her nephew Todd Griffin of SC, brother-in-law Charles Anderson and his wife Mary of Okolona and brother-in-law Bob Anderson of Okolona. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Anderson Family Cemetery west of Okolona with Minister Tom Weaver Officiating, Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:45 AM at the Okolona Christian Church were friends may come by and sign the register and leave a memory of Jo in a memory box for the family. Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements and honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Aubrey Robbins, Tres Anderson, Travis Cooper, Owen Anderson, Tate Anderson and Neil Pope. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bronco Anderson, Robert Anderson, Frank Anderson, Justin Isbell, Mike Griffin, Johnny Griffin, Tate Griffin, Tim Griffin, Mike Pearson, Bub Brooks, John Paul Brooks, Jacky Moore, Ed Edens IV, Ashley Stevens, Dean Stevens and Tim Cook. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Okolona Christian Church, 104 N Church Street, Okolona, MS 38860 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be posted in Jo's memory at hollandfuneraldirectors.com
