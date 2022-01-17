Kenneth Scott Anderson, 54, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Ken was born on Nov. 16, 1967 in Memphis to the late Roy Alton Anderson and Velma "Billie" Lane Anderson. He grew up in Memphis and attended Treadwell High School but had lived over 30 years in the Belden/Tupelo area. A Baptist, Ken spent his entire working life in the Heating and Air Conditioning business. He worked over 20 years for Comfort Engineering before opening his own business, Mr. Cool's HVAC, which he operated until his death. Ken enjoyed having a good time, spending time with family and friends, mud riding and fishing especially deep sea fishing. But, Ken was happiest when he was extended on his hammock- "chilling"- with Chris Stapleton singing, "Tennessee Whiskey." He was a good ole soul. A service celebrating his life will be held tomorrow at 1 PM Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Endville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM Today (Tuesday) and from Noon-service time on Wednesday. Ken is survived by his sweetheart and life time companion, Shelia "Renee" Nelson of Belden; his son, Dalton Anderson of Pontotoc; his bonus daughters, Shelia Miller of Belden, Stephanie Ledlow (Terry) of Mantachie, Staci Blankenship (Jacob) of Mantachie; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his brother, Danny Anderson of Memphis; 2 sisters, Brenda Bloodgood and Donna Guthrie (Tracy) of Collierville, Tn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Billie Anderson.
