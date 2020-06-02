Leslie Ray Anderson passed away after a heroic battle with MDS Leukemia on June 2, 2020, at 12:32am at NMMC. Leslie was born on May 31, 1941, in Carlton, TX to belated Jim Ray and Voncille Anderson. He was a Captain in the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War flying Cobra helicopters. After military service, he worked for USPA. After retiring from the USPA, he started a local business in Tupelo-Traceland Plaza Package Store. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. A 2:00pm graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife Betty Anderson of 52 years; daughters-Melisa Lepard, Sonja Anderson and husband Terrance Vanwormer; son-Larry Anderson and wife Trina; grandchildren-Jenna and husband Daniel Martinez, Jacque Lepard, Victoria and husband Casey Montgomery, Savanna and husband Brian Cook, Nicholas Graham; Great Grandchildren-Connor and Noah Martinez; sister-Linda and husband Bonner Dorsey; nieces and nephews-Curtis and wife Robin Genz, Riana Quinn, Christopher and Jennifer Dorsey, Jay and Alice Dorsey, Margaret Dorsey and Miquel Diaz-Borriga; aunt-Loretta Lee. Preceded in death by-daughter-Michele Anderson; brother-Leland Anderson; sister-Martha Anderson. Pallbearers-Brian Cook, Nicholas Graham, Casey Montgomery and Terrance Vanwormer; honorary-Larry Anderson and Daniel Martinez.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.