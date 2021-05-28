Margie Anderson, 81, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born April 3, 1940, in New Albany to Robert and Mae Scruggs. She was a very active member of Monument Drive Baptist Church. She and her husband, Billy, owned Style-Line Furniture for over 50 years and she loved going to the office every day. Services will be 2 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Hill officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her three children, Phillip Anderson (Penny), Tina Anderson and Mark Anderson all of Tupelo; two brothers, Parker Scruggs and Robert Scruggs both of Chicago, IL; six grandchildren, Ray Priest (Sara), Matt Anderson (Sarah), Jordan Anderson, Kaitlyn Anderson, Connor Anderson and Emily Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Aven Priest, Maya Anderson, Emmalee Anderson and Macy Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Anderson. Pallbearers will be Connor Anderson, Matt Anderson, Kenny Buchanan, Carl Renfore, Blake Hobson, Bruce Collins, and John Goode. Honorary pallbearers will be Harvey Bailey, Randy Kelly, V.M. Cleveland, James Gates, Robert Walley, Jeff Kidd, Ed Rainey, and Nelson Gravett. Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Sunday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
