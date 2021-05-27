Margie Anderson, 81, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday at 2 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 - 2 Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

