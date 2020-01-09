Michael Glenn Anderson, 57, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Cabot Emergency Hospital in Cabot, AR. He was born July 13, 1962, in Memphis, TN., to R.B. and Judith Savage Anderson. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Hernando, MS. He was a Maintenance Technician at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Little Rock, AR. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. David Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Lois Guin Anderson; 1 daughter: Kimberly Haslip (Craig) of Lakeland, TN.; 1 son: Phillip Anderson, Jr. (Tosha) of Cabot, AR.; 1 sister: Dana Shaw (Russell) of Thaxton, MS.; 1 brother: Phillip Anderson, Sr., (Lori) of Thaxton, MS.; and 4 grandchildren: Isaac Haslip, Seth Haslip, Caelyn Anderson, and Paisley Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 son: Christopher Anderson. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

