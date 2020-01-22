Michele Lynn Anderson passed away after a heroic battle with cancer on January 22, 2020 at 6:45am at Sanctuary Hospice House. Her services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Walters officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Michele born on March 12, 1963 in Anchorage, Alaska to belated father John Sansing and surviving mother Betty Anderson. She is survived by her parents Betty and Leslie Anderson, sisters: Melissa Lepard, and Sonja Anderson and husband Terrance Vanwormer, aunts: Bobby and husband Billy Terry, Beverly and husband Randy Willard, and Brenda Keen, Nephew: Nicholas Graham, Nieces: Jenna and husband Daniel Martinez, Jacque Lepard, Victoria and husband Casey Montgomery, Savanna and husband Brian Cook, Cousins: Ricky Martin, Tonya Walls, Brandi Westmoreland, and Brittany Willard. Surviving Sansing Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Many other relatives and friends. She is predeceased by grandparents Roberta and Orvis Walls and Aubrey and Oleta Sansing. Michele had a love for puzzles, cooking with her nieces and nephew, traveling to the beach, and her dogs Gizmo and Maxxwell. She always was able to make everyone laugh when she knew they needed it the most. She will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts. Pallbearers: Nicholas Graham, Brian Cook, Casey Montgomery, Daniel Martinez, Terrance Vanwormer, and Randy Lepard. Honorary Pallbearers: Rick Martin and Randy Willard. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 5-8PM and Friday, January 24, 12PM until service time.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.