Nelda Jane Anderson, age 74, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Pontotoc Health and Rehab Center surrounded by her daughters and best friend. She was born February 14, 1948 to William Eulice and Josie Parham Thompson. Nelda enjoyed being a member of the Pontotoc Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for the last ten years. She was a 1966 graduate of Randolph High School and retired from ITW Paslode in Pontotoc. Having a green thumb, she took meticulous pride in her lawn and was continually adding to her wide variety of flowers. Though a life-long cat lover, she developed a particular fondness to canines as well in her later years. Nelda delighted in watching hummingbirds and keeping them well fed. Additionally, she enjoyed reading, consuming all things lemon (especially lemon ice box pie) and watching Jeopardy. However, her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren - especially taking them fishing and picking flowers. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Williams from the Kingdom Hall officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM immediately preceding the service. Survivors include her two daughters, Kristy Tunnell (Adam) of Starkville and Mindy Wright (Clint) of Mooreville; a sister, Colistie Celestine Jones (George Winford) of Randolph; a sister-in-law, Kay Fitts Thompson of Randolph; four grandchildren, Logan, Sawyer, and Wyatt Tunnell; and Olivia Wright; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and five brothers, Philip, Wendell, Robert, Verrell and Norris Thompson. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
