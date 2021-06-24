Peggy Dees Anderson, 91, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Tuesday June 29, 2021 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 29, 2021 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Ripley Mississippi. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery .

