RED BANKS, MS -- Sam Anderson, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 noon at Carey Chapel Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Friday 11:00 am until service.

