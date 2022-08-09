Sandra Anderson

Sandra Faye Anderson, 78, passed away at her home on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1944 in Greenwood, MS to Mildred Knox Brooks. Sandra worked in the medical field for several places and retired from Chickasaw County Health Department. She was a member of Fellowship Nazarene Church in Houston. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston. Brother Cody Childress and Brother Roy Brooks will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Clifford Anderson of Woodland; her son, Anthony Anderson (Vickie) of Houston; her daughter, Cynthia McKinney (John) of Houston; her sister, Freida Ellison of Houston; her brother Roy Gene Brooks (Myra) of Plainview, Ark.; her grandchildren, Ashley Anderson, Drucilla Johnson (Jonathan), Brooke Martin (Sean), Erik Vance, Erin Vance, Sommer Atkinson (Willie), and Kaylee Anderson; and her great-grandchildren, Milani Johnson and Snow Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy "Shorty" and Mildred Brooks. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.

