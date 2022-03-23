Velma Anderson, 93, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022 @ 1:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1341 County Road 73, Myrtle, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1341 County Road, Myrtle, MS . Burial will follow at Palestine M.B. Church Cemetery, 690 CR 830, Blue Mountain, MS. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany, MS, is in charge of arrangements..

