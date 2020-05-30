Angie Andrella Adams Andrews, 43, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi, due to complications from a rare blood disorder. Angie was an employee at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, Mississippi, where she worked as a Nursing Supervisor. She was born on March 20, 1977 in New Albany, Mississippi. Angie and her husband, David Andrews, were married 13 years. She enjoyed camping and fishing with the family. Angie loved her children, Branden Lopez, 22, and Mariann Andrews, 12. Angie served the country by serving a tour in the United States Navy. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church. Angie is preceded in death by her father, Ray Adams; and maternal grandfather, Carl "Buddy" Browning. She is survived by her husband, David Andrews; son, Branden Lopez, and daughter, Mariann Andrews; mother, Patricia Adams; maternal grandmother, Joyce Browning; brother, Dennis Adams; and sister, Christy Lee. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Belden Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Holcomb officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials should be made to Belden Baptist Church, P. O. Box 92, Belden, MS 38826. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
