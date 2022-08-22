Terry D. Andrews, 67, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born on July 28, 1955 in Aberdeen to Edward and Ethelene Bell Dykes. Terry was a graduate of Hamilton High School, and she was married to Dale Andrews on February 16, 1973. For many years, she was a teller for NBC Bank prior to her retirement. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Terry enjoyed shopping and was an avid collector of antiques. She was extremely hospitable and loved to entertain for others making sure there were enough pies to eat. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Egger Cemetery with Bro. Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In addition to her husband, Dale Andrews, she is survived by her mother, Ethelene Dykes of Hamilton; her two daughters, Danyel Mills (Bryan) of Hamilton and Dana Gresham (Lee) of Tishomingo; one brother, Tony Michael Dykes (Tina) of Hamilton; and three grandchildren, Sydney LeMaster, Braden Gresham, and Josiah Gresham. She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Douglas Edward Dykes; and grandparents; Rozema and Lloyd Munn and Magellan and Estelle Dykes. Pallbearers will be Bryan Cohoon, Lee Gresham, John Foster, Johnny Cockrell, Benny Coleman, and Richard Baty. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
