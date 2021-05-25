Bob Angle, 69, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 5-8 Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

