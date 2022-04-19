Jimmy Dale Angle, age 72, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at NMMC Pontotoc. He was born October 26, 1949 to Earnest Agnew and Delma Alice Austin Angle. Jimmy was a 1969 graduate of Randolph High School and a member of County Line Baptist Church. He was retired, after working 32 years at Hanes Converting. Jimmy was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post 16. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring vehicles and spending time with his family. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Cobb and Rev. Donnie Finley officiating; burial will follow in the County Line Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Dale Angle; one son, Kyle Angle (Ashley); three sisters, Patsy Moore, Jean Ferguson and Peggy Belk (John); two brothers, Johnny Angle (Elouise) and Gary Angle (Janice); and three grandchildren, Colton Angle, Wesson Angle and Baylie Gann. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Mike Angle, Jason Angle, Colton Angle, Wesson Angle, Derek Heatherly and Wesley Heatherly. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
