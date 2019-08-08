Kay Hussey Anglin, 68, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her residence. A native and life-long resident of the Mooreville area, she was born September 9, 1950 to Jimmy Allen and Kathleen Willis Hussey. After graduating from Mooreville High School in 1968, she received her Associate Degree from Itawamba Community College. Kay worked for People's Bank, Lucky Star Industry in Baldwyn and later worked as a Teacher's Assistant at Mooreville Elementary. When she was younger, Kay enjoyed playing the piano at church. She also loved caring for her lhasa apso, "Chester" and sewing clothing, which she did for the public for a while. She was a member of Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Vickie Cheney and her husband, Chad of Pontotoc and Alice Bardsley and her husband, John of El Paso, Texas; son, Ron Anglin and his wife, Angie of Mooreville; three grandchildren, Gracie Austin of Pontotoc, John Cheney of Pontotoc and Kellyn Gonzalez of El Paso; father, Jimmy Hussey of Mooreville; brother, Stan Hussey and his wife, Peggy of Tupelo; special friend, Sherry Thompson of Booneville; niece, Chelsea Hussey of Fulton; and nephew, Chip Hussey and his wife, Lea Anna of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Hussey; and granddaughter, Kamryn Gonzalez. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, August 12, 2019 at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church. Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric Sanford officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. W.E. Pegues is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, 827 CR 1589, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
