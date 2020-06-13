Randy Lee Anglin, 64, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, he was born November 8, 1955, the son of Orbin Anglin and Anne Mae Barnes. After his high school graduation, he worked several different jobs including working for the City of Tupelo and driving a truck. He was a former member of the Crossroads Christian Church and most recently a member of Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church. Before his health began to decline, he enjoyed fishing. He is survived by two sisters, Kay Langston (William) of Baldwyn and Sue Caldwell (Donny) of the Auburn Community; one brother, Raymond Anglin of Auburn; and a special cousin, Katherine Timms, also of Auburn. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Phillip Carr officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the Church Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
