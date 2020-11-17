Carl LaShaun Anthony, 45, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home in Byhalia. Private Graveside . Services will be on Saturday November 21, 2020 at Hearn Grove Cemetery 919 Deer Creek Road Byhalia, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday November 20, 2020 4:00 -7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.