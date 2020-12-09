Janice Alene Stanley Anthony, 69, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Tupelo, she was born July 8, 1951 to Lawrence Mitchell and Helen Alene Stanley and was a 1969 graduate of Tupelo High School. A natural born teacher Janice went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Education from Mississippi State University in 1973. Highly motivated by the phrase her Mom always used, "Learn something new every day", Janice always sought to learn and encourage others to do the same. She began her career as an elementary school teacher at Starkville Public Schools and later retired from Tupelo Public Schools in 2008. She enjoyed reading, attending book club meeting and retired teacher luncheons and most especially spending time with her grandchildren. She had an exceptionally encouraging and jubilant personality that would give anyone in her presence no choice but to smile and hold their head a little higher. This may best be attributed to her unwavering faith and pure love for Jesus. Janice was a member of First Baptist Church where she enjoyed participating in many activities. She truly committed her life to being a servant for her Lord, as well as her family and friends. Survivors include two children, Corey Littrell and his wife, Anne Marie of Tupelo and Amy McKay and her husband, Rev. Bobby McKay of Brookhaven; five grandchildren, Alexis Littrell, Taylor Scott and her husband, Garrett, Mary Lawrence McKay, Lydia McKay and Minor Littrell; sister, Nancy Davis and her husband, Roger of Tupelo; nephew, Will Davis and his wife, Megan of New Hope; niece, Emily Griffith and her husband, John Craig of Tupelo; great-nephew, Easton Davis and great-niece, Laurie Grace Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be private; however, there will be a public visitation from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Grand Hall at First Baptist Church Tupelo. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803 or First Baptist Church Day School, 300 N Church St Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
