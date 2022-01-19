Rita Lou Hopper Antle, 79, resident of Tiplersville, passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Ms. Antle will be at 2 PM Friday, January 21 in the Tiplserville Cemetery with Bro. Randy Buse officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Antle was born March 4, 1942 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late William Pitner and Lizzie Mae Stevens Hopper. She was a graduate of the Amarillo Texas Public High School, moved to Tippah County to be closer to family and was employed with the Bilt-Rite Corporation for over 20 years before retiring. A devoted Christian Scientist, Ms. Antle was an avid genealogy researcher, history and Civil War enthusiast and a member of The National Society Daughters of the Union. She will be remembered as a people person, a great story- teller, conversationalist and as a "cat lady". Talented with her hands, Ms. Antle enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crafting floral arrangements and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. Love, joy and laughter with her family and friends will be missed by all that knew her. Treasured memories will continue to be shared by her son, Michael Antle (Sandy) of Olive Branch, one sister Barbara Hopper Irving (Joe) of Conroe, TX, six nieces, Linda Fitts (Michael), Robbie Lineberger, Donnie Karen Johns (Jay), Sandy Griffin, Lesa Boles (Michael) and Rian Hess (Tim), three nephewsm Larry Woodley, Gary Irving (Becky) and Michael Irving and a host of great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sybil Hopper Woodley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
