On Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, Nickie Joe Hall Holliday Antrim, 78, resident of Dumas, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County following an extended illness. Funeral Services for Ms. Antrim will be at 1 PM Saturday, June 18 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM. Ms. Antrim was born June 30, 1943 in Winchester, Indiana, the daughter of the late Earl Patrick and Dortha Keener Hall. She was a 1976 graduate of Monroe Central High School in Farmland, IN and was a valued employee of the Allied Signal Corporation for 25 years. A Christian and 13 year breast cancer survivor, Ms. Antrim will be remember as a strong-willed lady with a bubbly personality. She enjoyed every opportunity to share quality time with her family and much adored grandchildren. Fishing, sewing, watching butterflies and birds were favorite pastimes. She will be greatly missed. Memories will continue to be shared by a daughter, Peggy Sue Holliday of Dumas, a sister, Linda Kay Bond, three brothers, Mike Hall, William "Bill" Hall and James Lee Hall, six grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Thomas Holliday and Randall Gene Holliday and a sister, Patty Hall Boyd. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
