Ethel Appleton Feather, 77, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her home. She was born in Stanton, TN. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working until she retired at the age of 72. She enjoyed working in the yard, gardening and her hummingbirds and cardinals. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Tupelo. Services will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Robert Garland will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank Sanctuary Hospice for their caring and helpful support through our sad time. They were our angels in our time of need. Survivors: husband-Robert Feather, Jr; children-Sharon Hodge, Sheila Lunn King (Carlos), Ralph Harrison (Pam) Ronald Harrison and Kenneth Harrison; step children-Robby Feather and Connie Coker (Jimmy); grandchildren-Amanda Berryhill (Jamey), Jennifer Russell, Rivers Hodge (Haley), Dustin Lunn (Kristen) Ally Britt (Justin) and Jesse Harrison; great grandchildren-Kolten, Kristen, Kileigh, Chandler, Madison, Chase, Danna, Brayden, Megan, Mattie, Finley, Tucker, Nola Grace, Nessa Kate, Felicia, Dalton, Hatley, Tanner, Grayden, Tyler, Kyle, Colten, Chance and Jamie. Preceded in death by: parents-George and Ruby Mize; late husband-Joseph Appleton; brothers-Clarence and Cliff Mize; sister-Marian Mize Cox; first grandson-Christopher Lee Lunn; sons-in-law-Jerry Hodge and William "BIll" Burger. Pallbearers: Robby Feather, Carlos King, Dustin Lunn, Justin Britt, Paul Pettigrew and Harold Adair. Visitation: 5-8pm Monday, July 15, 2019 and 12-2pm Tuesday, July 16 , 2019

