MEMPHIS -- GWENDOLYN MIDDLEBROOK ARCHER, 66, passed away Saturday, May 09, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 am at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center . Visitation will be on Family Hour at 10am at Associated's Tupelo Chapel of Memories.

