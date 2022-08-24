BELDEN - Archie Lee Scott, Sr., one of eighteen children, was born on January 6, 1946 unto the union of his parents, Fred Olden Scott and Bessie Mae Young Scott in Tupelo, Mississippi. As a member of Kimble Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, he served on the Deacon Board and as a Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed fishing and baseball (#1 fan of the LA Dodgers). He greatly loved visiting with family, friends and reminiscing on the good times. He was also a member of the Masonic organization and received an honorary discharge from the Army. Many that knew him also came to appreciate the advice and wisdom he would freely share. Archie was a well-respected man.
Archie leaves behind his devoted wife Susan Kimberly Scott, his daughter, Latonia Scott-Johnson (Trevis Johnson), son, Archie Lee Scott Jr. (Chelsea Scott), daughter, Lavonda Scott Witherspoon. Also his sisters, Ruth Guyton (Eddie Lee), Annie Copeland (Charles Sr.), Brenda Robertson, Debra Tugger (James), Itassa Scott, brothers, Fred Scott (Linda), David Scott (Abby), seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special mention to Hubert Kolheim, Lela Scott, Hazel Scott and Thomas Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George Scott, Rev. Sam Scott, Charlie Scott, William Scott, Walter Lewis, James Scott, Bobbie Joe Scott, Theodis Scott and two sisters, Betty Jean McKinney and Linda Scott.
Viewing will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Kimble Chapel Missionary Baptist Church (2215 Walsh Road, Belden, MS 38826).
