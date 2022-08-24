Archie Lee Scott, Sr.

BELDEN - Archie Lee Scott, Sr., one of eighteen children, was born on January 6, 1946 unto the union of his parents, Fred Olden Scott and Bessie Mae Young Scott in Tupelo, Mississippi. As a member of Kimble Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, he served on the Deacon Board and as a Sunday School Teacher. He enjoyed fishing and baseball (#1 fan of the LA Dodgers). He greatly loved visiting with family, friends and reminiscing on the good times. He was also a member of the Masonic organization and received an honorary discharge from the Army. Many that knew him also came to appreciate the advice and wisdom he would freely share. Archie was a well-respected man.

