Tupelo - Mr. Robert William "Bob" Arendt died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 25th, 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob spent the majority of his life living in Arizona and Colorado, and returned to Mississippi. Bob served in the U.S. Army before establishing a career as a master carpenter. He loved to cook and was an excellent sous chef for a large hotel chain throughout the years as well as preparing meals for clients in halfway homes. Bob loved to fresh water fish and enjoyed an occasional golf game. He was an experienced bass guitarist and played with numerous bands including Gene Simmons in Tupelo. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, William D. Arendt and Claudia A. Glescic. He leaves behind sons, Robbie Arendt (Jamie) and Joseph Scott Arendt; sister, Denice Wooldridge (Mike) and Renee' Arendt Belk (Randy), and loving cousins in Ohio. No services are scheduled at this time. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
