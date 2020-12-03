Judith Voelp Armentrout, age 77, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House on December 1, 2020. She was lovingly surrounded by her family and minister, The Rev. Olin McBride of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Judy was born on August 31, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Penn. to Harry Kay Voelp and Alberta Friesell Voelp. She graduated Peabody High School in Pittsburgh, Penn., attended Robert Morris University then pursued a modeling career with Saks 5Th Avenue. She celebrated 52 years of marriage to her beloved husband, James David Armentrout, who preceded her in death on August 2, 2015. She was a devoted wife and amazing mother of four children who absolutely adored her. Judy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she volunteered her time and talents. She sang alto in the Chancel Choir, directed the Cherub Choir, served on the Worship and Congregational Care committees, made flower arrangements for Sunday services, cooked with the Marys and Marthas, threw birthday parties at Traceway Retirement Community, taught Elementary Sunday School classes and arts and crafts at Vacation Bible School, just to name a few. Judy was a member of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, where she participated in Empty Bowls and Angel Tree. She also volunteered at Sanctuary Hospice's Celebration Village, and Meals on Wheels. Judy is survived by her four children, Lynne A. Johnson and her husband Eric of Belden, Jennifer A. Wright and her fiancé Brad Carter of Johnson City, Tenn., Sammi A. McGowan of Canton, Ga. and Jimmy Armentrout and his wife Jana of Queen Creek, Ariz. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren who knew her as Mimi. They are Elizabeth J. Nelson and her husband B. Jay Nelson, Emily and Hunter Johnson, Walker Wright, Jake, John and Will McGowan and Maddie and Isabelle Armentrout. Judy also leaves behind two loving brothers, Bill Voelp and John Voelp and his wife Holly, and sister-in-law Carole Voelp. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lynne V. Reed and brother, Bud Voelp. We will always remember the joy and love she brought to everyone. She lived and loved life to the fullest and will forever be missed. A private ceremony will be held at Friday, December 5 at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Tupelo with the Rev. Olin McBride and the Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38804 or Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801, or a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
