AMORY -- Angie Armstrong, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Amory in Monroe County. Services will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home . Visitation will be on 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.

