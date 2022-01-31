Barbara Shannon Armstrong, 74, of Plantersville, MS went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 27, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Barbara was a believer in Christ. She professed her hope in Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a lifelong member of New Zion M.B. Church in Plantersville, MS. She was a faithful and active member. She was a retired educator who served the children of Tupelo and Lee County for 35 years. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School. She obtained degrees from Itawamba Community College, University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband of 56 years, James Armstrong; children, LeResa Armstrong of Plantersville, MS; Yolanda Joyce Armstrong of Plantersville, MS; Shannon (Sherrod) Miller of Meridian, MS, and Jamie (Erica) Armstrong of Southaven, MS; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Jaylen, Miles, Jorden, Mariah, Londen and Rayme; mother, Lavada Howard Shannon of Plantersville, MS; sister, Adell "Dot" Shannon of Plantersville, MS; brothers, Sextus (Dorothy) Shannon, Shelton (Karen) Shannon and Winston (Barbara) Shannon of Plantersville, MS; cherished uncle, Norman Howard of Bronx, New York; sister in laws, Sue Arnold of Plantersville, MS and Maggie Partlow of Detroit, MI; brother in laws, William (Pearlie) Armstrong of Tupelo, MS and Wayne Braddock of Blue Mountain, MS. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former students that will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, Sanders Shannon; brother, Howard Shannon; maternal grandparents, Azo and James Ella Estes Howard; paternal grandparents, Nellie Kelly and Jack Shannon. Visitation walk through will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 5 PM-7 PM. at New Zion MB Church, Plantersville, MS. Funeral services will be held at The Orchard Church, Tupelo, MS on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 12 P.M. with Rev. Celester Davis officiating and delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at New Zion Church cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Barbara Shannon Armstrong Educational Fund, ℅ Brightview Credit Union, 924 Harmony Lane, Tupelo, MS 38804. Face masks are required for visitation and funeral attendance. Services entrusted to Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.