Lizzie Armstrong Braddock, 71, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and life-long teacher was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 1, 2020. Lizzie was born on January 10, 1949 in Lee County, Mississippi and she lived in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. She developed a passion for teaching mathematics when she graduated from her Alma Mata, Rust College. Lizzie taught mathematics for over 30 plus years at Hickory Flat High School. Lizzie was a long-time member and Sunday school teacher at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ripley, Mississippi. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Richard Wayne Braddock, daughter, Kristel N. Braddock, son Richard C. Braddock, her two grand-children Channing and Chase Braddock, daughter in-law Donya Braddock, and a host of close family and friends including Addie Butchee, Barbara and Beverly Baylis, Liz Austin, and Zora Simmons. In honor of her final request, please send any showing of condolences in the form of a donation to St. Jude Hospital. Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS is assisting the family. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
