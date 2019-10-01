BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS. -- Dr. Johnnie M. Armstrong, 87, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Saturday October 5, 2019 11:00 AM at Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium on the campus of Blue Mountin College. Visitation will be on Friday October 4, 2019 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium on the campus of Blue Mountain College. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery.

