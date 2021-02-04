Nettie Ethel Armstrong passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital. She was 103. Ethel was born June 19, 1917 in Tupelo where she grew up and moved to Memphis soon after her graduation from High School. She worked for 30 years for General Electric. She leaves behind her daughter, Janice Holifield of Memphis; two granddaughters, Tracy Crudup-Arata and Kelly Trobaugh; three great-grandchildren, Taylor Tennyson, Courtney Crudup, and Hunter Curlin; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alice Crudup. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday, February 6, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Calvin Warren officiating. Burial will be in Palmetto Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dale Kelly, Jason Kelly, Danny Putt and Lanney Putt. Expressions of Sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.