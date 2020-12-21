Ida Armstrong, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on private at family's choice. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL - TUPELO are in charge. of arrangements.. Condolences may be left at associatedfuneral.com.

